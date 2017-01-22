Evolution Emerging seeks top new talent for music festival

The best new music talents the North East has to offer are being invited to bid to play the Evolution Emerging festival.

Music development agency Generator is again looking for the region's best emerging artists for its takeover of the best independent venues in the Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle, on Saturday 27 May.

Martin Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets, received a career boost from Evolution Emerging.

Now in its ninth year, Evolution Emerging will see more than 40 up and coming acts playing alongside special guest headliners and artists unearthed through the Tipping Point blog.

Submissions are now open, and artists who would love a bigger audience for their talents only have until Friday, 3 February to apply.

The event, which is being run in collaboration with the direct-to-fan platform Music Glue, continues to unearth new artists from the North East and beyond.

It has previously showcased performances by the likes of Nadine Shah, Hyde and Beast, Lanterns On the Lake, Beth Jeans Houghton, Eliza and the Bear, Cattle & Cane, Lisbon and The Lake Poets.

Hyde and Beast are among the bands who have gone on to bigger things thanks to Evolution Emerging.

Artists selected to perform will receive support from Generator through an artist development masterclass in April which includes presentations, discussions with industry guests, and media opportunities.

Bob Allan, Generator's talent development manager, said: "It’s safe to say from the reaction of festival-goers, artists and press that our 2016 event was our best yet.

"Thousands of new music fans enjoyed amazing performances from artists including Jake Houlsby, A Festival A Parade, EAT FAST, SoShe, PLAZA, Seeing Hands, Kingsley Chapman and the Murder, Cattle & Cane, and loads more.

"There’s a very vibrant scene in the region right now, and we’re looking to discover more new talent at this year’s event.”

Once the deadline of 11.59pm on 3 February has expired, Generator will invite a panel of North East experts to listen to all submissions and put forward their favourites.

Successful artists will be informed in February, and Generator will announce the full Evolution Emerging lineup in March.

To put your name forward to appear at Evolution Emerging, apply online HERE.