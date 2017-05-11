Fake Festival returns with tributes to Queen, The Killers and Stone Roses

The UK's only touring tribute festival, Fake Festival, is heading back to the North East.

It is celebrating its 11th year this summer and the event is coming back to Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street, on Saturday, 5 August.

The Killers tribute The Fillers.

The entertainment starts at 12.30pm, with local support bands None Of The Above, Dirt Monkey, Toxic and Electric Temple getting music lovers in the mood.

Then things move up a notch with Total Stone Roses, The Killers tribute The Fillers, and the headliners, Queen tribute Flash.

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals and organiser of the Chester-le-Street Fake Festival, is delighted to be bringing the tour back again.

“Last year’s 10th anniversary celebrations were a real highlight to mark the growth of the festivals over the past decade.

The Total Stone Roses will bring the sound of Manchester to the Riverside.

“The 2017 event will see world-class tributes to Queen, The Killers and the Stone Roses hit the stage inside the famous Fake Festivals marquee, along with five lucky talented local support bands.

"Plus there will be the main bar inside the marquee as usual, and a variety of food and entertainment stalls in the outside arena.

"We remain committed to bringing live music into the heart of communities, where local people can enjoy a day out in their local park with friends and family for a great day of fun at an affordable cost.”

Discounted early bird tickets are on sale until midnight on 5 July from the Fake Festivals website, www.fakefestivals.co.uk.

They are £17 for adults, £9 for young persons (10-17 year-olds), £43 for a family ticket (two adults and two young persons), while under-10s are free.