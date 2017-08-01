Festival teams up with Go North East to cater to disabled music fans

Accessible buses are going to be provided to get to one of the North East's music festivals this summer.

Chase Park Festival, which is due to be held at Saltwell Park, Gateshead, on Saturday, August 26, is working with Go North East to ensure that disabled music lovers can get to the site safely.

The festival is known for its gold level of access for disabled guests and performers - and organisers have decided to partner up with Go North East as a result of its dedication to providing regular accessible buses for people with a disability across Tyne and Wear.

North East acts confirmed to play alongside The Coral at region's Chase Park Festival

This year's Chase Park line-up features The Coral, Little Comets and Cattle and Cane.

Alistair McDonald, festival organiser, said: "We have been looking for a transport partner for a number of years and we're delighted to have found one in Go North East.

“With the move to the new site, I think we are much more central and easy to get to from other parts of Gateshead, Newcastle and further afield, however, we really needed someone who could ensure our disabled music fans could get along. The accessible buses that have stops in close proximity to the park are fantastic and will make a massive difference.

“As the festival grows each year it is very important to have partners who can assist us with things such as accessible transport. With the move to the new site at Saltwell Park, it is vital that we make sure people can take advantage of the amazing surroundings."

Go North East's Saltwell Park service (numbers 54 and 53) runs every 10 minutes to the park directly from Newcastle and Gateshead, including on the day of the event.

Its popular Angel service (number 21), also passes the park, with stops in Low Fell, running up to every seven minutes at peak times from Newcastle to Chester-le- Street.

Stephen King, head of commercial and retail at Go North East, said: "We work tirelessly to make sure all our passengers feel, comfortable, safe and respected on our buses, which is why we are so committed to accessibility for all.

"We’ve made essential introductions as a result, including audio-visual next stop announcements on our buses, ongoing driver training in the areas of physical disabilities, dementia and sight problems and by having an unwavering position on easy access.

“It’s great to support such a well-regarded and inclusive event and we’re happy our Saltwell Park and Angel services will help disabled passengers access the park. The line- up this year looks excellent and we expect it to be a lot of fun.”

For more information about the festival, click here.