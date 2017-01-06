Gig announcement: Manic Street Preachers to play at open air North East concert

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers will take to the stage in the North East this summer for an open air spectacular.

It’s been announced that the band, whose hits include A Design For Life and If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, will play Live from Times Square in Newcastle on August 5 as part of a series of gigs at the Tyneside site, opposite the Centre for Life.

Tickets are on sale from Monday at 9am priced £40 here.

Also lined up to perform across a series of Live from Times Square weekends are Jake Bugg on July 27, James on July 29 and Hacienda Classical on August 4.

As part of the two-week long festival of outdoor music in the city, the Manics will be performing classics from their back catalogue of timeless indie classics.

The show follows on from the band’s sell-out arena tour last year, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal 90s classic album, Everything Must Go.

“Manic Street Preachers in the 1990s changed people’s lives and their sell-out tour last year was a reminder of just how big this band was and still are,” says SSD Concerts’ Steve Davis.

He added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome them to the Live From Times Square bill for what we believe will be the event of the summer up here in the North East. We promised to deliver the best and the biggest, and with this second Saturday headliner confirmed, we’re on our way to achieving that, but we’re not done yet!”

Inspired by punk pioneers the Sex Pistols and The Clash, the band revolutionised British music and perhaps their most celebrated album, Everything Must Go, established the Manics as global superstars.

The event will also feature major supporting artists which will be confirmed by the promoters soon.