Gig announcement: Rod Stewart to play Durham cricket ground

Rod Stewart fans will be hit for six when he heads to the region for one of only three UK shows this year.

It’s been announced today that the Maggie May singer will play Durham County Cricket Club on Friday, June 9.

His only other UK gig this year will be at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on June 7, ahead of a headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival on June 11.

Tickets for the gig at Emirates Riverside will go on sale on Friday, February 24, from 9am.

Last year, Rod hit the road for two sold-out tours – The UK Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.

For his Durham and Shrewsbury gigs he’ll be performing a set of both classics and new hits in his signature style.

Rod Stewart performing in 2016

As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include classics spanning five decades including: Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane, The First Cut is the Deepest and I Don’t Want to Talk About it.

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his most recently released critically-acclaimed platinum album, Another Country, which debuted at number two.

The two concerts are presented by Cuffe and Taylor, who promoted Rod’s eight-date sell-out UK Hits Tour in 2016.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Rod again this year. These are two very special concerts ahead of the Isle of Wight Festival and we expect them to be hugely popular.

Rod is heading to Durham

“We have now worked with Rod on numerous occasions and the reception he receives is always absolutely fantastic. Rod continues to entertain both his loyal followers and a new generation of fans at every concert and we expect Durham and Shrewsbury to be no exception.”

•Tickets to see Rod Stewart at Durham County Cricket Club, priced from £55, go on sale at 9am Friday, February 24 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

•The Rod Stewart Fan Club pre-sale begins at 9am Tuesday, February 21. More info at: https://fanclub.rodstewart.com/signup/











