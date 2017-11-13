Iron Maiden aim to beat ticket touts as they return to North East

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have announced a North East arena show next year - and aim to beat the ticket touts.

The veteran rockers, who have just finished a year-long world tour in support of their 16th studio album The Book Of Souls, are making a quick return next year.

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden on their last visit to the Arena. Pic: Carl Chambers.

They will bring their Legacy Of The Beast tour to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Tuesday, 31 July, 2018.

The concept for the tour was inspired by Maiden’s mobile game and comic book of the same name, and the stage set design will feature a number of different but interlocking “worlds”.

Their set list will cover a large selection of 1980s material, with a handful of surprises from later albums.

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood explained: “As our fans know, we’ve been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce and Adrian re-joined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with History/Hits tours.

"We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans, but for the band too.

“For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie!

"I don’t want to give too much away at the moment, but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition, and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show.”

Massachusetts metalcore band Killswitch Engage are special guests for the tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, 24 November, and are available online, from the booking hotline number (0844) 493 6666 or in person from the Arena box office.

The band, who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, have taken several steps to try to ensure that real fans get the tickets, and they don't end up on resale websites.

:: The full name of the lead booker will be printed on each ticket, and they must present photo ID to gain entry to the venue.

:: The name cannot be changed once the booking has been made.

:: If you are booking more than one ticket, your guests must enter the venue at the same time as you. Failure to do so will result in them being turned away.

:: Tickets cannot be resold or transferred under any circumstances.

:: If the promoter reasonably believes this to be the case the barcode on the ticket will be voided, prohibiting entry to the concert.