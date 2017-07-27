Little Comets get ready to soar at North East festival

North east indie rockers Little Comets are looking forward to a memorable homecoming show when they take to the stage at next month’s Chase Park Festival.

The band, which includes Washington-born Matt Hall, are set to the be one of the highlights at the festival, which will take place in Saltwell Park in Gateshead, on Saturday, August 26.

Still reflecting on the success of the band’s major arena supporting tour with rockers Catfish and the Bottlemen, bassist Matt says the local festival is set to be a highlight of their 2017 calendar.

They’ll be sharing the bill with the likes of headliners The Coral and fellow North East acts Cattle & Cane and Boy Jumps Ship at the family-friendly festival, which has been praised for its inclusivity because of its access for both disabled music fans and musicians.

He said: “I’m going to be a dad very soon so I’m hoping that Chase Park Festival will be his first gig.

If my first gig had The Coral on the line-up and my dad’s band, I would be pretty happy with that.

“I think he will just be chilling backstage with his mam while we’re doing our thing, I doubt he would make it onto the stage, it might be a bit loud. But just knowing that he can hear us play will be amazing.

“I get the feeling that this year’s festival is going to have a bit of something for everyone.

The other bands that are playing are all fantastic. I’ve not had a chance to attend the festival before.

“I’ve missed the last couple of years because we’ve been on the road performing at other festivals but I’m very excited to see how it all goes down this year, and with the new location, it should be extra special.”

Little Comets, whose festival friendly hits include the likes of One Night In October, Worry and Jennifer, released their fourth studio album, Worhead, in 2017 to critical acclaim.

The band first burst onto the scene in 2008 having signed a major record contract with Columbia Records and have gone on to be one of the area’s most

respected independent bands since their formation.

Matt adds: “We have been playing with Catfish and the Bottlemen on their massive arena shows over the last couple of months.

It’s been great to see the boys doing their thing. We’ve been playing some boutique festivals through the summer but it’s been relatively chilled by our standards.

“I think we are always pleased with the reaction amongst our fan base when we release an album and Worhead is no different.

Everyone seems to have different favourite songs which is always cool. We really enjoyed the recording process of this one too.

“Sometimes it doesn’t really matter how it’s received, just that we can write and record music and have people listen to it would be enough.

“The last tour was a lot of laughs. We played some really great rooms and every night the crowd were fantastic but coming home is always special so we can’t wait for Chase Park.”

Tickets for Chase Park Festival at Saltwell Park are on sale now. General admission is £12.50, £7 for people with disability (carers go free), under 16s £7 and a family ticket is £33.