Little Mix in line for three Brit Awards

Little Mix are up for a trio of gongs at this year’s BRIT Awards.

South Shields’ Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall will join band members Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the awards ceremony on February 22, where they will also be performing, for the biggest night in British music.

It was announced at the weekend that the four-piece were up for three awards: Best British Group, British Single for Shout Out To My Ex and British Artist Video of the Year for Hair.

While the majority of the awards are chosen by the Brits Voting Acadamy, the Video of the Year is chosen by the public via an online vote.

And the girl band are urging their legion of fans to help them win the award.

They tweeted: “We’re up for ‘British Video’ at the @Brits this year for Hair?!! Absolutely BUZZING! the girls x #BRITVIDLITTLEMIX”

They also took to their social media account to express their excitement about the other nominations, tweeting: “AHHHHHH! We’re up for ‘British Group’ this is a dream come true for us!! Thank you thank you thank you @brits!! the girls x #BRITs.”

This year the nominations were announced in a live broadcast on ITV on Saturday night, with Rag and Bone Man scooping the first BRIT of the year, the Critic’s Choice Award, ahead of the main ceremony.

As well as a performance from Little Mix, the BRIT Awards ceremony, being held at The 02 in London, will feature live sets from Sunderland-born Emeli Sandé and The 1975.

BRITs Chairman Jason Iley said: “Today we have confirmed three of the biggest artists to perform at the BRITs. They have not only sold millions of records but they are incredible live artists renowned for their memorable performances. We are incredibly excited to welcome them to the BRITs stage.”

Little Mix

The BRIT nominations come in the same week that Little Mix announced they’ll be performing an open air concert at Durham County Cricket Club in Chester-le-Street on July 15 as part of their Summer Shout Out tour.

They’ll be performing tracks from their fourth studio album, Glory Days, which topped the charts in the UK and has stayed there for the past five weeks. It achieved the highest first week sales for a UK girl group since the Spice Girls in 1997 and is the fastest-selling by any girl group in 15 years.