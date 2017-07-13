Little Mix’s Durham gig: Everything you need to know

Little Mix will be bringing their Summer Shout Out tour to the North East this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the girl band’s much-anticipated outdoor gig at Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street on Saturday night.

•Tickets

A sell-out crowd are due to attend on Saturday after the gig sold out minutes after going on sale earlier this year.

•Weather

Sunny spells are forecast for Saturday, although the odd spot of rain possible.

•Parking

Parking is still available from the Box Office at a cost of £5 and due to the close proximity of the concert any parking passes from today onwards must be collected from the ground before the Box Office closes at 4pm on Friday. Should any parking places remain available on the day, they will be available to purchase for £10.

Alternatively, two park and ride sites are available at Lambton Estates and Belmont Park and Ride, which will open at 3pm.

•Drop off points

The Emirates Riverside drop off and pick up point, for all cars and taxis, will be located in Riverside Park. All vehicles must turn left when exiting the pick-up point and follow the diversion signs.

•Timing

Gates open on Saturday at 5pm and all concert-goers are advised to arrive early. The two support acts, Sheppard and Ella Eyre, are expected to start from 6pm. It’s anticipated that the concert will finish at 9.45pm.

•Security

There will be increased security measures taking place at each entrance point and a heightened security presence in all areas of the ground.