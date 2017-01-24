More star names announced for Deer Shed Festival

The second wave of the music line-up for Deer Shed Festival has been annouced including Arab Strap, King Creosote, Honeyblood, Cabbage, Jesca Hoop and many more.

The festival had previously announced headliners - Mercury Prize nominee Kate Tempest, indie-royalty Teenage Fanclub and national treasures The Divine Comedy.

Now they will be joined by ‘next big thing’ rockers Cabbage, cult Scottish acts Arab Strap and king Creosote, acclaimed sing-ersongwriter Jessica Hoop and alt-rock act Honeyblood.

Also named for the festival are Warhaus, Merchandise, Let’s Eat Grandma, Hannah Lou Clark, The Lake Poets, East Fast, Goat Girl, Nilüfer Yanya, Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker, Xylaroo, Maia, Jalen N’Gonda, Tom Joshua, Stillhouse, Aelfen, Agbkeo and DJs Marc Riley and Andy Kershaw.

They join the already announcedIbibio Sound Machine, Teleman, Hooton tennis Club, John Smith, BC Camplight and Laucan.

The ‘family-friendly’ weekend in North Yorkshire returns for its eighth edition this July as last year’s was decribed as “quite possibly be the best family festival in the UK.”

Deer Shed Festival returns to Baldersby Park, Topcliffe in North Yorkshire from Friday 21 – Sunday 23 July, 2016.

With a capacity of just 7,000, Deer Shed Festival offers an intimate and welcoming atmosphere for the whole family – packed with a host of free workshops and activities for the kids.

The festival always has a theme and this year’s event appears set to once again wow its happy campers.

The Wilderwild is a place shrouded in mystery and magic on the fringes of Baldersby Park; a place where nature has been left to its own devices for many years to create a wilderness filled with adventure, craft and creativity for Deer Shedders to explore.

Deer Shed Festival tickets are on sale now and structured in tiers (for adult tickets) which means it pays to book early.

Deer Shed Festival tickets are priced as follows: 2nd tier adult full weekend ticket (16+) £125 Available 3rd tier adult full weekend ticket (16+) £135 Not released 4th tier adult full weekend ticket (16+) £145 Not released

Child full weekend ticket (6 to 15) £45 Child full weekend ticket (3 to 5) £15 Child full weekend ticket (0 to 2) Free. For more information go to www.deershedfestival.com