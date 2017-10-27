Morrissey announces North East tour date

Morrissey has announced a North East tour date.

As part of his first full UK tour since 2015, the singer will play Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, on February 23.

Fans will get the chance to hear tracks from new album Low in High School, which is released next month.

From 9am today until 11.59pm on Sunday, October 29, Amazon customers can pre-order Morrissey’s new album to receive exclusive access to tickets for the UK tour before they go on general sale to the public.

The 24 hour priority ticket access window will then open at 10am on Wednesday, November 1 and end 9:59am on November 2.

Both album pre-order and priority ticket access can be found here https://morrissey.lnk.to/amazon

General UK on sale will be from November 3 at 10am http://gigst.rs/morrissey

Low in High School will be Morrissey’s first studio album since 2014 and his debut for BMG. The album will see BMG partnering with Morrissey on the new release and on the launch of his new label, Etienne Records.

Low in High School was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios. The record is produced by Joe Chiccarelli (who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes to name a few).

Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge an even more successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts, including three entries at the No.1 position.

Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and hugely successful comeback album You Are the Quarry after a five year hiatus in 2004.