Newcastle Arena reassures fans after Manchester terror attack

Newcastle Arena is reassuring gig-goers about security measures in light of last night’s tragic events in Manchester.

Following the terror attack at the Ariana Grande gig, which killed 22 people and injured 59 others, the arena has issued a statement saying there are no plans to change its forthcoming events, which includes Mrs Brown Boys and Blink 182, at this time.

A spokeswoman said: “After the tragic events at Manchester Arena last night, the team at the Metro Radio Arena are aware of the potential heightened level of threat against venues across the country.

“We as a team are in constant communication with Northumbria police and relevant authorities and are continually reviewing our security and safety procedures.

“There are no changes to our planned events at this time. If anything changes, we’ll communicate with customers by email and social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of anyone associated with the Manchester Arena incident.”