North East acts confirmed to play alongside The Coral at region's Chase Park Festival

The line-up for this year's Chase Park Festival has been announced - with local names on the bill alongside The Coral.

Taking place in August at Saltwell Park, the festival will also welcome Little Comets, Boy Jumps Ship and Cattle and Cane to the stage.

The announcement was made today.

Alistair McDonald, festival organiser, said: “We're delighted to secure The Coral as our headline act and I think it shows we are growing as a festival.

“We're all massive fans of The Coral and they're a brilliant live act. We wanted a lineup that was going to make people sit up and take notice and I think we've done that.

Part of the ethos of the event is to provide an event that is accessible to all and to create a create a unique atmosphere, you only do that if you have a great line up that will appeal to people from all walks of life."

He continued: "We also want to give local emerging disabled artists a platform to develop their audiences, so it’s really important that the line up will bring in the crowds.

“I am really pleased to have a strong bill of established and emerging talent this year. We have got the amazing Little Comets just before The Coral, which I think it is brilliant.

“They are local boys who have made a mark nationally and internationally. We also have Cattle and Cane and Boy Jumps Ship who first played Chase Park in 2012, since then both bands have gone onto bigger and better things, it's great to have them back and continue to share our history.”

Steve Davis, of SSD Concerts, added that they had gone for a "regional feel" at this year's Chase Park Festival @ Saltwell - with a programme that will have something for everyone.

