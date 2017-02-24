Oasis, The Killers and U2 tributes will wow crowds at Fake Festival

Tributes to Oasis, U2 and The Killers will take over a Peterlee park for a music festival.

Five local support acts will join Oasish, New2 and The Fillers at Fake Festival, which will be held at Eden Lane Park on Saturday, May 27, as part of a UK tour.

Oasish

Emerging acts from the area will be able to take part in a competition being held at The Pavilion to win a place on the festival stage.

Ian Morris, organiser of Peterlee Fake Festival, is delighted to be bringing the tour to the area.

He said: “Fake Festivals always have a brilliant atmosphere, so I’m exciting to be bringing the event to Peterlee. We have a great line up for the festival too, as leading tributes to The Killers, Oasis and U2 take to the stage.

“We’re also providing a unique opportunity for local bands to perform to a festival crowd and for them to engage with people from their local area who might not have previously seen them.

The Fillers

“We will be running a Battle of the Bands competition at the The Pavilion in Peterlee on Saturday, April 29, where bands from local schools and colleges will have a chance to win a place on the festival stage.”

Speaking about the tour, Fake Festival owner Jez Lee added: “We are very proud to be the UK’s only touring tribute festival, supporting some of the UK’s best tribute acts and local homegrown talent.

“2017 also sees some new additions to the tribute line-up. We remain committed to bringing live music into the heart of communities where local people can enjoy a day out in their local park with friends and family for a great day of fun at an affordable cost.”

Music will begin at midday for the event which will continue into the night.

Discounted early bird tickets are on sale now until April 27 from the Fake Festivals website: www.fakefestivals.co.uk

They are priced £18 for adults, £10 for young people aged ten to 17, and £46 for a family ticket, while under tens can go for free.