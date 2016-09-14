Olly Murs adds second North East show to his 24HRS UK tour

Pop star Olly Murs has added more dates to his forthcoming UK tour - including a second North East show.

He is already due to play at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Monday 6 March next year.

Today it was announced he will play the same venue the following night too, with tickets going on sale at 9.30am tomorrow.

Olly's eagerly anticipated fifth album 24 HRS is out November 11 on RCA.

The follow-up to the million-selling Never Been Better, it will feature the No.1 airplay hit You Don’t Know Love.

Olly’s last tour in 2015 was a triumph, selling out all 27 dates including four shows at The O2, London.

* For more information on tickets, go to www.ollymurs.com.