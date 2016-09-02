Olly Murs announces North East arena date as part of UK tour

Olly Murs, one of British pop's biggest stars, has announced a UK arena tour, including a North East date.

The 32-year-old hasn't looked back since he was runner-up on The X Factor back in 2009.

His last tour in 2015 was a triumph, selling out all 27 dates, including four shows at The O2, London.

This summer Olly played a spellbinding set to a 65,000 Hyde Park crowd as special guest of Take That, further confirming his reputation as one Britain’s best live performers.

He has a new album, 24 HRS, due out on November 11, and today announced a tour to promote it.

There are 14 dates in all, including one at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Monday, March 6 next year.

Tickets are available exclusively through pre-sale partners Songkick from Tuesday, September 6, and on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, September 9 via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

24 HRS is the follow-up to the million-selling Never Been Better, and will feature the No.1 airplay hit You Don’t Know Love, which he performs tomorrow night on Strictly.

It promises to be the best record of his career - no mean feat when you consider his debut album made No.2 in the charts, and the last three have reached No.1.

Olly Murs full 2017 UK tour dates

Olly Murs will release his new album, 24 HRS, in November.

Friday, March 3: March GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena

Monday, March 6: NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Thursday, March 9: LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Friday, March 10: SHEFFIELD, Sheffield Arena

Monday, March 13: NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, March 16: LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Friday, March 17: MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

Monday, March 20: CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Friday, March 24: BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Tuesday, March 28: BOURNEMOUTH, BIC

Thursday, March 30: LONDON, The O2

Friday, March 31: LONDON, The O2

Monday, April 3: DUBLIN, 3Arena

Wednesday, April 5: BELFAST, SSE Arena