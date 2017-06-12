Pet Shop Boys announce second North East tour date

Electronic Pop icons, Pet Shop Boys, have added an extra North East tour date due to demand.

The duo’s first gig at Sage Gateshead, on September 2, proved so popular that fans have snapped up tickets and sold out the date.

Now it’s been announced that the band has added a second date, the following night, on September 3.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, in which the band will be playing songs from their entire career, as well as their current album Super.

When the show was premiered last summer in a sold-out season at the Royal Opera House in London, it won rave reviews from critics.

The Super tour is staged by long-term Pet Shop Boys designer Es Devlin and choreographer Lynne Page and the live arrangements were created together with Stuart Price, who produced the Super album.

For over 25 years the Pet Shop Boys have been regarded as innovators of the modern live music show, incorporating multimedia and theatrical elements into their productions, and they have worked with Derek Jarman, Zaha Hadid and Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The first single from the new album Super, The Pop Kids, reached No 1 on Billboard’s US Dance Club Charts in which Pet Shop Boys are the most successful duo and male artists ever.

•Tickets for Pet Shop Boys at Sage Gateshead are available from www.myticket.co.uk.