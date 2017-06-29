Pub out to show that punk's not dead with all-day festival

A South Tyneside pub is celebrating some notable musical landmarks with an all-day festival of punk music.

The Flat Tops in North Road, Boldon Colliery, is staging the event this Saturday, July 1.

Sex Pistols tribute band B******s are also on the bill.

A DJ will kick-start the proceedings from noon, and eight bands will be playing in all, between 2pm and 11.30pm.

The opening act are Rigid Digits, a Stiff Little Fingers tribute band who are based in South Shields.

They're followed by Force Fed Lies, young Sunderland band Symbient, the three-piece Spitfire Bullets (also from Sunderland), The Vs from Newcastle, South Shields-based Sex Pistols tribute B******s, and Death To Indie, also from Newcastle.

The headliners are Toxic, a County Durham band who play covers of songs by the likes of The Clash, UK Subs and Rancid, and are building a growing following around the region.

Death To Indie.

Lynne Graham, who manages B******s, and has helped landlord Tony Donke organise the event, said: "The pub regularly puts on gigs, but this is the first time it's tried an all-day festival.

"It's to mark the 40th anniversary of some legendary punk dates.

"It is 40 years since the Sex Pistols' God Save The Queen was released and the infamous gig on the River Thames, and to mark this we have B******s, a Sex Pistols cover band from South Shields.

"2017 also marks the 40th anniversary for Stiff Little Fingers, so obviously we had to have the North East's answer to SLF opening - South Shields SLF cover band Rigid Digits.

Force Fed Lies.

"The North East's own legendary punk band The Angelic Upstarts released their first single in 1977, and we have a next generation upstart appearing - Glen Wade, the drummer for B******s, is the nephew of Decca Wade, the Upstarts' drummer.

"Some of the bands who are playing weren't even born during punk's heyday, but the day is very much about punk through the ages - young and old.

"The buzz that we've had around the festival has shown punk is still very much alive in the North East, and and is not going anywhere any time soon.

"And there's nothing like a bit of punk to get the middle aged all nostalgic and brushing up on their pogo technique!"

Rigid Digits.

Tickets cost £2.50 at the door.