Rising North East act Fletcher Jackson set to play Evolution Emerging

A rising North East band is getting ready to rock Evolution Emerging.

Fletcher Jackson, whose members hail from Sunderland, South Shields, Durham and Newcastle, have shot to prominence this year with their blues-infused tones and they look set to take the festival circuit by storm this summer having rocked the crowds at this year’s Live at Leeds Festival.

Their latest single, Live a Lie, now available on Spotify, has already generated thousands of plays online and the band look set for stardom.

Speaking ahead of their forthcoming appearance at Evolution Emerging Festival in Newcastle - which will see fellow North East high risers Lulu James, Coquin Migale and EAT FAST take to the stage – lead singer Jake Fletcher, said: “I’m really looking forward to Evolution Emerging this year, it’s our first time playing the festival and we’re alongside a great lineup.

“It’s on your doorstep and it’s important to celebrate and encourage your local music scene so that it can continue to grow and thrive.

“Both the Sunderland and Newcastle music scenes are really healthy right now and it’s exciting. There’s a good sense of community between all the bands which wasn’t there before.

“From Sunderland’s Field Music and Lilliput and Newcastle’s The Pale White and VITO, there’s a lot to get your teeth into right now.”

Fletcher formed his band as a teenager at the Gateshead Music Academy having first been signed to Soul Kitchen Music (home to acts as diverse as Jake Bugg, Editors and Prefab Sprout).

After honing a set of new songs, and taking their musical cues from the likes of the Rolling Stones, The Stooges and the mysterious world of The Doors legendary frontman Jim Morrison, the band are destined for big things.

“Before the Fletcher Jackson Band formed we were all involved in very different projects but when we all met at The Academy Of Music & Sound we all clicked musically,” adds Jake.

•Fletcher Jackson will perform at Cluny 2 at 6pm on May 27 as part of Evolution Emerging 2017. The festival will take place across ten venues in the Ouseburn

Valley, Newcastle from 2pm to 2am.

For more information and to buy tickets priced at £10 visit www.evolutionemerging.com/tickets



