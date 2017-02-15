Rock The Boat music cruise sets sail for the North East

A unique cruise which combines life on the ocean waves with a live music festival is coming to the North East.

Rocking The Waves is the brainchild of Australia company Cruiseco, which has been successfully running the festivals at sea for the past seven years.

Seventies rocker Suzi Quatro is among the acts passengers can watch perform.

More than 9,000 people have enjoyed the cruise with a difference - it includes live performances from some classic rock acts.

Now it is bringing them to the British market, with the Rock The Boat 2017 cruise set to sail from the Port of Tyne from 2-9 September.

As well as enjoying a luxury cruise, passengers can watch headline acts live every night as they travel from Newcastle to Aberdeen, the Isle of Skye, Liverpool, Dublin and Invergordon.

Even a day at sea provides the opportunity to meet the artists performing on the cruise and get memorabilia signed or pose for a selfie.

From The Jam will be taking passengers back to their youth on Rock The Boat.

Artists who will perform include 1960s idols The Troggs, The Yardbirds, The Manfreds and The Animals and Friends.

From the 1970s and 1980s there's Suzi Quatro, Slade, Big Country and From The Jam, plus Rod Stewart and Bon Jovi tribute acts.

Joe Lavers, Cruiseco's national sales manager, said: “If the idea of standing in a field, packing the wellies and camping isn’t for you, our Rock The Boat cruise provides the perfect opportunity to enjoy luxury accommodation, five-star cuisine and seven days of world-class live music, not to mention cruising around the British Isles on board the impressive Cruise & Maritime Voyages flagship Magellan.”

American glam rock singer Suzi said: “I can’t wait to perform on Rock The Boat. The ship looks amazing and I’m really looking forward to rockin’ out!”

Big Country are another of the classic bands which cruisers can see.

Nolan Gray, business development director at the Port of Tyne, said: “Cruise travel and tourism is enjoying a tremendous resurgence as cruise operators continue to invest, innovate and expand fleet sizes to attract greater numbers of guests.

“Themed cruises offer unique experiences and we are really looking forward to welcoming guests on board Rock The Boat.”

To find out more about Rock The Boat cruises, visit the website HERE.