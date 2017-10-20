Sam Smith announces North East tour date

Sam Smith has announced a North East tour date.

In what’s set to be his biggest headline tour to date, Sam will play Metro Radio Arena on March 21.

Commencing in Sheffield, the UK leg of his tour will also include dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham, concluding with two dates in London’s The O2.

Sam who recently made a massive comeback with single Too Good at Goodbyes - parts of the video for which were shot in Newcastle - will be playing tracks from his highly anticipated sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, which is due for release worldwide on November 3.

Fans who pre-order the album on Sam’s official store before 12pm on October 24 will receive a code that grants them access to the ticket pre-sale.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on October 27 from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box

Office. Venue facility and booking fees will apply. Tickets are limited to four per person.