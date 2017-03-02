School choirs join forces with orchestra to perform for mayor’s charity

An orchestra and two school choirs are coming together to help raise funds for worthy causes in South Tyneside.

The Bede Wind Concert will raise money for the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Alan Smith’s charity.

It will feature the Bede Wind Orchestra - formed in Jarrow but now based at The Sage Gateshead - which includes members from across the North East.

It will perform an eclectic programme of music, including Broadway hits, as well as iconic soundtracks from films and TV shows such as Star Wars and Wallace and Gromit.

They will accompany the school choirs from St Matthew’s RC Primary in Jarrow and Mortimer Primary in South Shields.

The Mayor said: “We are very honoured to have the Bede Wind Orchestra performing and are delighted that choirs from St Matthew’s RC Primary and Mortimer Primary are also taking part.

“It will be a wonderful evening of songs and music.”

The funds raised on the night will go towards the mayor’s charity, which this year is supporting Diabetes UK South Tyneside, Young Carers in South Tyneside and Citizens Advice Bureau South Tyneside.

Ernest Young, musical director of the Bede Wind Orchestra, said: “Every year we try to hold concerts which will support local charities, and we are delighted to be helping the mayor’s charity.”

The concert takes place on Saturday, March 11, at the Temple Park Centre on John Reid Road in South Shields, from 7pm until 9pm.

Fot tickets, contact Deborah Gallagher at Jarrow Town Hall on (0191) 424 7331.