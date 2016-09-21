South Shields designer’s custom drum kit goes on tour with Boy Jumps Ship

A South Shields designer’s custom drum kit is making all the right noises around the UK.

Borough band Boy Jumps Ship has taken the kit, designed by Peter Steventon, on tour.

The businessman teamed up with Natal Drums and Marshall Amplification to design a limited edition drum kit for his latest venture, Eighty6.

The kit is now being put to good use by Boy Jumps Ship drummer Gav Gates, from Jarrow.

Eighty6 founder and creative director Peter said: “We’re not even a year into business so to have been contacted by two huge brands that we really admire about a design collaboration is incredible.

“The Eighty6 brand is all about supporting and collaborating with creatively talented people who inspire us.

Boy Jumps Ship drummer Gav Gates and Eighty6 creative director Peter Steventon with the limited edition drum kit.

“We’ve worked with North East based tattooists, artists and musicians to create limited edition clothing designs that we are really proud of. Adding a drum kit into the mix is an unexpected and amazing opportunity for us.”

In less than a year since Eighty6 launched, the streetwear clothing brand has garnered the attention of the global music industry suppliers with its tattoo artwork and urban culture influenced designs.

The one-off drum kit was showcased by Gav at the streetwear brand’s official launch party earlier this month, before being taken on a UK tour with the band.

Although the drum kit is not on sale to the public yet, Marshall Amplification’s UK and Ireland area sales manager Steve Vine thinks this could be the way to go with future kit designs.

He said: “We are always looking at new ways to innovate our design and style of our products, and I thought the Eighty6 graphics were great and we should try them on a drum kit.

“Personally, I like to support up and coming brands and artists and Eighty6 stood out to me as something new and different. They have also been extremely professional to work with handling fast turnaround in order to get the kit manufactured in record time.

“We will be looking at the public’s reaction to the designs on social media. This will be the test to see if there is a demand for this style of kit, which I am really hopeful for. Aside from that this is a start of collaboration between us and Eighty6, as we are also looking at launching some T-shirt designs very soon.”

Go to www.eighty6clothing.com to see what they have to offer.