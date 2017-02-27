The Fratellis to headline North East music festival

The Fratellis will headline this year’s Lindisfarne Festival.

It’s been announced today that the Scottish trio, who recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of their debut album Costello Music with a sell-out UK tour, will be headlining the Saturday night bill at the over 18’s festival, taking place from August 31 – September 3.

They’ll be joined on the bill by DJs Norman Jay and Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ Huey Morgan, as well as North East act Smoove & Turrell, when the festival returns for a third year to Beal Farm, Northumberland.

The three day camping festival will also feature UK festival favourites Showhawk Duo, Beans on Toast, The Lancashire Hotpots, Too Many T’s, The Turbans, Nubiyan Twist and Bryde.

The independent Northumberland festival will also see another strong line up of North East acts including Dansi, Talk Like Tigers, Backyard Rhythm Orchestra and Hip Hop Hooray. BBC Introducing will also feature prominently at the event, taking over a stage again this year to help put the spotlight on local, unsigned talent.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “We are really excited by our line up and are working hard to secure more great acts with further announcements to be made in due course including our Friday headliner.

Huey Morgan

“We are blessed to be recognised two years in a row as finalists in the UK Festival Awards and this year we are really stepping things up in all aspects of the festival to make our third year by far our best yet.”

This year the team will also be partnering with Sage Gateshead’s CoMusica, a bespoke community initiative created to support, engage and empower young adolescents through music and creative arts.

The festival has also formed a partnership with Northumberland collective Punch Drunk Comedy, who will be bringing some of the country’s best comedians to the festival.

Conleth added: “As well as a fantastic music line up, this year our festival-goers can expect more comedy, more workshops, plus more holistic and wellbeing activities in our expanded healing area. Despite the addition of new and improved elements to the festival, we have kept our prices as affordable as previous years, so that the people of the North East can enjoy a truly organic, festival with amazing acts, artists and scenery without breaking the bank. “We are also offering monthly payment plans again this year which means people can secure their festival ticket for as little as £14.83 per month.”

Norman Jay

•Advance tickets for the 3000 capacity festival are priced at £89 for the full three nights from Thursday to Sunday, £79 for Friday to Sunday or £55 for Saturday only (with camping included). For tickets visit http://www.lindisfarnefestival.com/



