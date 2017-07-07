The Killers announce UK tour, including North East date

The Killers have today announced a major UK and Ireland tour, including a North East arena date.

The Las Vegas band, who had a huge hit with Mr Brightside, will play at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Friday, November 10.

The date - their first show in the region in five years - will follow the release of their forthcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful.

Brandon Flowers and co are preparing for a sold-out show in Hyde Park this Saturday.

The Killers recently released the video for the first taste of the album, the new single, The Man.

The video was shot in and around Las Vegas and sees the band collaborate with the award-winning director Tim Mattia for the first time.

Last month they played a spectacular, hit-laden surprise set at Glastonbury on their first appearance at the festival since their 2007 Pyramid Stage headline show.

The Arena date is their first North East show in five years. It will be their fourth time there, and they have previously played at the Academy and Northumbria University.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday, July 14, and are available online, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Arena box office.