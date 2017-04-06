Vant and Fatherson added to North East festival bill

The final wave of bands for a city centre festival have been confirmed.

North East band Vant, as well as Scottish rockers Fatherson, are the latest headliners to be added to Hit the North festival, which will see more than 100 acts descend on Newcastle this month.

Vant, which features Seaham singer Mattie Vant, have toured Europe extensively and have gained national acclaim for their high-octane new wave rock ’n’ roll.

Since meeting in London three years ago, the band have signed a deal with Parlophone Records and have been catching the ear of Radio 1, with DJ Annie Mac declaring their track Fly By Alien as “the hottest record in the world”.

They’ll be joined at the day-long festival, which takes place at venues across the city, by Tiger Club, Muncie Girls and Brighton’s Get Inuit on a line-up which already boasts the likes of Slaves, Nothing But Thieves and Lethal Bizzle.

Taking place on Friday, April 28, Hit the North will be opened by the warm-up pre-party, Meet The North, on Thursday, April, 27.

Vant

Meet the North will feature 32 bands taking to stages across the city with one of the region’s most successful indie-pop outfits Little Comets headlining the event, at the Quayside’s Riverside venue.

Also joining the headliners on the Meet the North bill are some of the hottest emerging acts from across the North, including Newcastle’s alt-pop five-piece Shields; Lord Swans; rising Scottish band Model Aeroplanes, and explosive garage rock outfit Avalanche Party, from North Yorkshire.

The festival will provide a platform for North East musicians to gain exposure with promising young acts like Keiandra, A Festival A Parade, Dose, Blesh, Llovers and more, all taking to stages across the city.

Steve Davis, of organisers SSD Concerts, said: “The North of the UK is often overlooked when it comes to music discovery. With so much going on in the South we wanted to give Northern artists a chance to shine.

“We’ve got so much talent coming out of Newcastle and the surrounding areas right now with new amazing bands popping up every week.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Northern music fan and with artists coming from the North East, Yorkshire, Leeds, Scotland and more, Meet the North is the perfect opportunity to discover your new favourite band.”

Meet the North will also hold a conference throughout the day of Thursday, April, 27, giving artists a chance to gain a crucial insight into the inner workings of the music industry with industry professionals holding talks on how to get ahead as a modern band.

Meet the North tickets can be purchased for £10.

Tickets will give you entry to the 14 venues hosting the festival from the bigger stages of 02 Academy, Boilershop, and Digital, to the smaller venues of Think Tank, Underground, Mining Institute and Jumping Jacks.

Customers who hold a ticket for Hit the North on Friday, April 28, will be granted free entry to Meet the North taking place the night before.

Tickets for Hit the North festival are on sale now and are available from: http://www.seetickets.com/tour/hit-the- north