WIN: Ten pairs of tickets to see Olly Murs

Olly Murs is heading back to the North East – and you could be there for free.

On the back of the release of his fifth album, 24 HRS, Olly will bring his UK tour to Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on Monday, March 6, and Tuesday March 7.

And we have ten pairs of tickets to give away to the second night of the two night-run, on March 7.

He’ll be performing tracks including past hits Kiss Me and Troublemaker, as well as more recent single You Don’t Know Love from the album 24 HRS, which was a follow up to the million-selling Never Been Better.

The 32-year-old, who rose to fame on the 2009 series of The X Factor, juggles his music career with television presenting, with stints on The X Factor and The Xtra Factor under his belt.

Olly’s last tour in 2015 sold out all 27 dates including four shows at The O2, London. His live performance career was further cemented last summer when he played to 65,000 people at Hyde Park as a special guest to Take That.

