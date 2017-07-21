Your tributes to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Messages of love have been pouring in for singer Chester Bennington following his death at the age of 41.

The Linkin Park musician was found dead yesterday, the Los Angeles County coroner has said.

Brian Elias, speaking on behalf of the coroner, said the death is being treated as a possible suicide, but that it is still under investigation.

Tributes have been paid by fellow musicians, including band mate Mike Shinoda, Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes and Sam Carter from Architects.

Shinoda tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken" at the sudden news.

Linkin Park released their seventh album, One More Light, in May this year.

Here are some of your tributes to Bennington, who was undoubtedly one of the modern greats:

Melanie Jane Havelock: "A voice that changed the sound of music forever! A voice that you could not fault! Someone who respected everyone around him! Great memories i have of growing up with his music and getting those goosebumps hearing and seeing them live for the first time!! An absolute legend gone but his legacy will always live on."

David Metcalf: "Absolutely gutted. Listened to Linkin Park for so many years, I'll always remember being at Download Festival when Chester and the band performed Hybrid Theory in full."

Paul Danger Brown: "Absolutely gutted, Chester was one hell of a singer. Linkin Park were one of the bands that got me into alternative music and remain one of my favourite bands to this day."

Jill Loughton: "Songs got me though some rough times can't believe it."

Chris Brown: "Hybrid Theory was the album that got me into metal, always remember seeing them play Download Festival in the pouring rain!"

Allison Naisbett: "Shocked, speechless, stunned. RIP."

Luke Stott: "17 years of listening to a band. Icon of the nu metal scene. Properly gutted."

Denise Houston: "What a talent gone too soon like ĺots of talented artists, troubled geniuses."

Carmen J Ashurst: "So sad. My kids grew up listening to these we played them all the time. RIP."

Heather Rice: "This band introduced me to a whole new genre of music. First two albums were amazing."