Review: The Killers at the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Not many men could get away with wearing a gold suit at the end of a Friday night on the Toon.

But then again The Killers lead singer Brandon Flowers isn't your average man. In fact he's The Man.

Don't take my word for it. He says so himself just two songs into the Las Vegas band's first appearance in the North East for five years.

While The Man is a little more than a plastic David Bowie tribute for this reviewer, the sell-out 10,000 audience are smitten and eager for more.

And that's what they get. Twenty-two songs, no less, with an early sprinkling of tracks from new album Wonderful Wonderful gradually overtaken by their far catchier back catalogue.

With only Tyson vs Douglas equalling the might of former glories, it's the extensive trip down Memory Lane which ultimately saves the day.

Highlights include a frantic For Reasons Unkown and a rousing A Dustland Fairytale with dancefloor classic Human finally getting the bulk of the crowd out of their seats.

There is also time for a nod to Local Hero Mark Knopfler with a tender burst of Dire Straits's Romeo and Juliet.

Then it's back to the singalong anthems as the band end their main set with All These Things That I've Done before Brandon digs out his gold suit from the recesses of his wardrobe and returns to the stage to close with When You Were Young and Mr Brightside.

It's touching 11pm and yet the crowd are still begging for more.

And that's one of the problems when you've been around as long as The Killers.

Try as they might, and they are varying their set list on the current tour, it is just impossible to satisfy everyone with Bling (Confessions of a King), Miss Atomic Bomb and Exitlude among personal favourites failing to make Friday night's cut.

But they more than get away with it and you can be sure they will sell out again when they very likely return to Tyneside to make their debut performance in the new Arena across the River Tyne.

PS: I wonder if Mr Flowers wore that gold suit when The Killers played a gig in Sunderland before they were famous back in 2003?

Set list:

Wonderful Wonderful

The Man

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Run for Cover

I Can't Stay

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown

Shadowplay

Rut

Tyson vs. Douglas

Human

This River Is Wild

A Dustland Fairytale

Romeo and Juliet

Runaways

Read My Mind

All These Things That I've Done

The Calling

Shot at the Night

When You Were Young

Mr. Brightside