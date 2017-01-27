Russell Brand announces Sunderland Empire date

Controversial comic Russell Brand has announced a new stand-up tour of the UK and Ireland, including a date at Sunderland Empire.

He will appear at the theatre on 14 October 2018 with his new show Re:Birth.

In it, he will ask questions such as: What is real? Who are we? Where did this baby come from?

He wrestles with the questions while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death.

Brand, who has just become a father, said: "How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents?

"What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

"What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?"

Since rising to fame in 2003, Brand has established himself as one of one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians.

He is also a phenomenally successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist and political commentator, as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

Tickets go on sale to ATG Theatre Card holders at 10am on Thursday, 2 February, and on general sale 24 hours later.

They are available in person at the Empire box office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022* or online HERE.