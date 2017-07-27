Hebburn comedian to race back from filming own movie to appear in South Shields

Hebburn funnyman Jason Cook is set to race back from filming his own movie for his next appearance in South Tyneside.

The comedian and writer is currently in Blackpool filming his first feature-length comedy, Murder on the Blackpool Express.

I’m dropping everything to get back to The Customs House - even my own movie Jason Cook

But that will not stop him appearing at The Customs House, in South Shields, tomorrow for the first of two shows with the Geordie Rat Pack as part of the South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

Jason said: “I’m dropping everything to get back to The Customs House - even my own movie!

“We’ve had the Geordie Rat Pack shows on sale for ages and so many people have bought tickets that I didn’t want to let them down, so we’ll be finishing filming and I’ll be jumping in a car and whizzing my way back to Tyneside.”

The second Customs House show will take place on Saturday, August 5, with Jason appearing alongside Steffen Peddie, Neil Grainger and Glen Roughhead in a show which is a mixture of stand-up and singing.

This year’s shows have a movie theme.

Tickets for the Geordie Rat Pack are £20, with both shows to start at 7.30pm. For tickets, call 0191 454 1234, or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.

Murder on the Blackpool Express is loosely based on Murder on the Orient Express, but is set on a Blackpool tour bus.

Among those who will appear on it are Johnny Vegas and Car Share’s Sian Gibson.

It will be shown as a two-hour special on the TV channel Gold in the autmn, with Nigel Havers, Una Stubbs, Griff Rhys Jones and Nina Wadia also on the cast list.