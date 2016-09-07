Hebburn star Steffen taking problem solving show back on the road

Hebburn star Steffen Peddie is going back on the road with his problem solving comedy show.

The comedian, who played Big Keith in the BBC2 sitcom, is aiming to help people one laugh at a time with his show 99 Problems and the Chips Still Ain’t One.

He’ll be at The Stand, in High Bridge, Newcastle on Tuesday, September 27.

He said: “I love doing this show because every one is completely different.

“The one in Newcastle will be the 33rd and I’ve never had the same question twice yet – it’s a brand new show every time.

“You never know what people are going to ask so it’s a lot of fun.”

Steffen performed his show at the Customs House, in South Shields, earlier this year as part of the South Tyneside Comedy Festival.

He said: “I did a show in Shields last year and there were 60 people there, but at the festival there were 245. People are coming back to the show and telling their mates about it, which is brilliant.”

Steffen, who is part of the Geordie Rat Pack, has also spent a lot of time on the airwaves lately, filling in on Metro Radio’s Night Owls and BBC Newcastle’s breakfast show.

He said: “It’s been great fun and I’ve even had other stations getting in touch.”

Steffen is also playing The Stand clubs in Edinburgh and Glasgow on September 20 and 21, respectively, as well as the YHA Berwick on September 28.

Tickets for the Newcastle show, at 8.30pm, cost £8. To book, go to www.thestand.co.uk or call 0191 300 9700. Doors open at 7.30pm.