Hilarious Lambton Worm video released as Customs House puts finishing touches to South Shields pantomime

Families have been getting a teaser of this year's festive pantomime ahead of the curtains going up next month.

With the opening night of The Lambton Worm now just weeks away, the cast and crew are putting the finishing touches to the production.

And to give audiences a taste of what awaits, the Customs House has released a trailer filmed on the banks of the Tyne just outside the theatre at Mill Dam.

The theatre has already announced the details of its 2018 pantomime, which will be Beauty and the Beast, but its focus is now on making this year's production a roaring success.

The Lambton Worm was chosen for this year's pantomime as it marks 150 years since the famous Wearside ballad, featuring an ancestor of the Earl of Durham, was written.

Though the trailer does take a bit of poetic licence as it shows the monstrous worm being caught outside the theatre in the Tyne, rather than the Wear.

"The Little Panto with the Big Heart is on it's way and here's your first look at the characters in action," read a post from the theatre earlier today.

The production opens on November 28 and runs until January 6. Visit https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/the-lambton-worm/ or call the box office on 0191 454 1234 to book tickets.