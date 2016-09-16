Jason Cook bringing more of his comedy pals to South Shields

Hebburn comic Jason Cook has once again recruited his comedy pals for an evening of laughter.

His Comedy Club returns to the Customs House, in South Shields, on Saturday, October 8.

Mick Ferry. Picture by Gordon Wilkinson.

The latest line-up features Mick Ferry and Markus Birdman.

Jason, who created and starred in BBC2 sitcom Hebburn, said: “Mick Ferry is brilliant. People will have seen him on the telly quite a lot. He’s done shows like Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Edinburgh Comedy Festival Live and loads of other things.

“I’ve known him for 15 years and he’s like the dark uncle of comedy, or like your favourite uncle at Christmas.

“Then we’ve got Markus Birdman, who is a comedy superhero. I’ve worked all over the world with him and I’ve seen him get about 40 encores in the time I’ve known him.

“He’s in Finland at the minute and he’s coming back especially for this show.

“We’ll also have our regular News From The North section and a special guest as well hopefully.”

The popular nights have increased from every other month to once a month.

Jason added: “It’s great. The tickets are selling really well and people want to see it.

“What I’ve always really wanted was my own comedy club so this is for me as much as it is for the audience, because I think it’s the best gig in the world.

“It’s a beautiful location to do comedy and the audience is the best around.

“I get comics phoning me up now asking for a slot at a show because other comedians who’ve been have told them how good it is and they want in.”

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club kicks off at 7.45pm and tickets cost £9.50.

To book, go to www.customshouse.co.uk or call the box office on 0191 454 1234.