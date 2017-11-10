John Bishop to bring sell-out tour to Sunderland Empire

Comedian John Bishop is bringing his sell-out tour to Sunderland for two nights after its success across the country.

The funny man will play at Sunderland Empire on Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13 - with tickets going on public sale this Monday (November 13) at 10am.

With reviews hailing the show as "frankly hilarious" and Bishop as "a gloriously gifted storyteller", the performances promises to have guests rolling in the aisles.

Winging It is Bishop's fifth UK tour. His last tour, Supersonic, was watched by more than half a million people.

The show will not be suitable for those aged under 16.

Tickets will be available from the Empire's box office, via phone on 0844 871 3022 or online here.