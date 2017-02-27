Legally Blonde to return to Sunderland Empire

Sunderland Empire will be in the pink when Legally Blonde returns to the venue with a new tour.

Based on the film of the same name, the tour will hit the road in 2018 with a date on Wearside from April 16-21 next year.

Fresh from her dramatic exit from Eastenders, it’s been announced that Rita Simons, who played Roxy Mitchell in the soap, will play the role of Paulette in the musical with more casting to be announced soon.

Rita has won a number of awards for her character’s partnership with Ronnie Mitchell played by Samantha Womack in Eastenders. The popular pair met a watery end after drowning in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day earlier this year.

Broadway and West End musical Legally Blonde tells the story of Delta Nu Sorority Sister Elle Woods who loves to be pampered and is very passionate about pink.

But when Elle is dumped by her boyfriend Warner Huntingdon III for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books.

Packing up her trusty pooch, Bruiser, she bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School to try and win Warner back.

Ben Phillips, general manager at Sunderland Empire, which last hosted Legally Blonde as its Christmas show in 2011, said: “We are thrilled to welcome UK Productions back to the venue next year with the smash-hit production, Legally Blonde The Musical. This feel-good musical comedy is sure to be a hit with our customers when it takes to our stage for a limited one week run in April 2018.”

Martin Dodd for UK Productions said: “We are delighted to be back at the Sunderland Empire and bringing this amazing show. It’s an incredibly heart-warming story brought to life by great music and always a huge hit with audiences.”

•Tickets for Legally Blonde are on sale now in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.