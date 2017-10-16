Magical musical Madagascar is coming to Sunderland Empire

A new stage adaptation of Madagascar - A Musical Adventure is coming out of the zoo and heading for Sunderland Empire, it was announced today.

The show, based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, will hit the Empire stage from 28 August to 1 September next year as part of a new UK tour.

It follows all your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

The wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Family, the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat and Hartshorn – Hook, producers of the Olivier Award-winning Rotterdam, Murder Ballad, Urinetown and American Idiot .

David Hutchinson, executive creative producer of Selladoor said: “One of our key principles is to aim to engage young people to come to the theatre and to help to encourage a whole new generation of theatre-goers.

"Madagascar promises to do just that. We are delighted to be bringing these much-loved crazy characters to life on stage in an exciting caper for all the family.”

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday from the box office on High Street West, from the ticket centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.