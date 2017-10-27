Popular South Shields Christmas show set to be the ‘best yet’

Santa’s Naughty Elf is set to cause more mischief in South Tyneside this Christmas.

An all-new show will take to the stage of The Customs House in December.

From left to right, Jayden Blacklock, Eleanor Faye and Nik Grundison as Elfreda, Elflinda and Elfrancis in Santas Naughty Elf: A Christmas Carol.

Main character Elfluent will travel through time in the show, which will see audiences learn more about him and the root of his naughty ways.

Written and directed by Wayne Miller, from South Shields, the play is inspired by the Charles Dickens classic.

Wayne himself will star as Elfluent for the ninth year running.

He said: “Elfluent is back and what a pleasure it is to be able to say that.

“After all these years, I take great pride in knowing a character I created many years ago is still so popular.

“Knowing that myself and my team get to make Christmas for so many will always be a special thing.

“I am a huge Dickens fan, so the idea of using A Christmas Carol as a story base, to see into the past of Elfluent, seemed like a winner.”

Wayne added: “Our audience this year will see what kind of crimes against Christmas The Naughty Elf caused in his younger days.

Wayne Miller as Elfluent in Santas Naughty Elf: A Christmas Carol.

“Also, could we find out why he became naughty in the first place?

“I have put together a brand new cast this year, a cast who I know will knock it out of the park and make this year’s Santa’s Naughty Elf the best one yet.

“As always, we promise a festive treat that will feature songs aplenty, interactive fun, bad jokes and a whole heap of Christmas spirit, so once again we look forward to making this a year to remember for our fantastic audiences.”

Wayne will be joined by Jordan Calling as Elfrankie, who recently played The Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at the North Pier Theatre, in Blackpool.

Elflorence will be played by Sara-Jayne White, star of Wendy the Witch and the Long Lost Spell at the Customs House.

She said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Customs House after Wendy the Witch. It’s great to return to work with Wayne and join the cast of Santa’s Naughty Elf. I’m so pleased to get to spend Christmas there – and of course, with Santa Claus himself.”

Jayden Blacklock will play Elfreda, with Eleanor Faye to star as Elflinda and Nik Grundison to play Elfrancis.

The show runs from from Saturday, December 2, until Sunday, December 24, with tickets costing £10, including a gift from Santa.

For tickets, call 0191 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.