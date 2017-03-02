REVIEW: Gangsta Granny - Billingham Forum Theatre

Comedian David Walliams’ best-selling children’s novel is brilliantly brought to life in this uproarious stage version.

As the story goes, it’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny!

There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake, and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be “so boring”.

But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

This Birmingham Stage Company presentation comes from the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories, and is just as good.

I was accompanied by my five-year-old son Frankie, who thoroughly enjoyed the cheeky, silly and laugh-out-loud show.

Ashley Cousins is a delight as ‘Little Benny’ and utterly believable as an 11-year-old schoolboy, but it’s Gangsta Granny herself, played by Gilly Tompkins, who really steals the show.

The relationship between the pair blossoms as increasingly wide-eyed Ben learns of all of Granny’s exploits.

They plot a daring raid on the Crown Jewels which ends up with an unexpected and hilarious meeting with The Queen.

The show is a delight and makes for great entertainment for little ‘uns and mums and dads too. Don’t miss it !

Gangsta Granny continues at the Forum Theatre this week until Sunday, March 5.

