Sarah Millican announces string of homecoming dates

Sarah Millican has announced a string of homecoming dates.

It’s been announced that the South Shields-born comedian will bring her Control Enthusiast tour to Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House next year on April 6,7 and 8 and July 5 and 6.

The five dates will mark her first return to the venue since she sold out eleven shows there in 2016.

Theatre director Joanne Johnson said: “We’re so excited to welcome Sarah back to the theatre in 2018 – she’s one of our favourites! It means an awful lot to us that Sarah chooses to come back to our beautiful 150 year old theatre, and we’re very grateful for her continued support.

“Her eleven shows here last year all sold out, so we recommend people book their tickets quickly.”

In the show Sarah will be discussing Rescue Men, farting in hospital pants, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole and other commentary on daily life.

There is an age restriction for the show of 16 and over.

Tickets, priced £27.50, will go on sale from 10am on Friday, June 30 from www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk