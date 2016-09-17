South Shields actor going on tour in first professional production

A young actor is feeling on top of the world after landing his first professional production.

Andrew Reed is going on tour with coming-of-age comedy Broken Biscuits.

Andrew Reed plays Ben in Broken Biscuits.

The 20-year-old, from Simonside, South Shields, plays Ben in the show that follows a group of school kids who start a band.

Andrew, whose real surname is Walker, is currently in rehearsals in London with theatre company Paines Plough.

He said: “It’s about three friends who finish school and in the summer before getting their GCSEs, their friend Megan starts a band and it follows their practice every Friday night.”

Andrew, who also plays guitar in the show, is a former member of the Customs House Youth Theatre.

Grace Hogg-Robinson (Holly), Andrew Reed (Ben) and Faye Christall (Megan) in Broken Biscuits.

He said: “I did my first musical when I was 13 at my school, South Shields Community School, I played Tweedle Dum in Alice in Wonderland, and joined the Customs House Youth Theatre after that.

“I was there for four years and I have a lot to thank them for really. They gave me a lot of experience on stage and a lot of skills.”

The former Harton Sixth Form pupil will appear in the play at Newcastle’s Live Theatre from October 5 to 22, before it tours to Plymouth, Hull, Scarborough, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham.

He said: “I went along to an open audition in Newcastle and then two call backs in London and I was just over the moon when I got the part.

Faye Christall (Megan), Grace Hogg-Robinson (Holly) and Andrew Reed (Ben) in Broken Biscuits.

“There’s a mixture of excitement and nerves but the theatre company is really supportive and going on tour is going to be a lot of fun.”

To book tickets for the show at Live Theatre, go to www.live.org.uk