South Shields actor going on tour in first professional production

A young actor is feeling on top of the world after landing his first professional production.
Andrew Reed is going on tour with coming-of-age comedy Broken Biscuits.
The 20-year-old, from Simonside, South Shields, plays Ben in the show that follows a group of school kids who start a band.
Andrew, whose real surname is Walker, is currently in rehearsals in London with theatre company Paines Plough.
He said: “It’s about three friends who finish school and in the summer before getting their GCSEs, their friend Megan starts a band and it follows their practice every Friday night.”
Andrew, who also plays guitar in the show, is a former member of the Customs House Youth Theatre.
He said: “I did my first musical when I was 13 at my school, South Shields Community School, I played Tweedle Dum in Alice in Wonderland, and joined the Customs House Youth Theatre after that.
“I was there for four years and I have a lot to thank them for really. They gave me a lot of experience on stage and a lot of skills.”
The former Harton Sixth Form pupil will appear in the play at Newcastle’s Live Theatre from October 5 to 22, before it tours to Plymouth, Hull, Scarborough, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham.
He said: “I went along to an open audition in Newcastle and then two call backs in London and I was just over the moon when I got the part.
“There’s a mixture of excitement and nerves but the theatre company is really supportive and going on tour is going to be a lot of fun.”
To book tickets for the show at Live Theatre, go to www.live.org.uk