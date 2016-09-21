South Shields choir to sing with Tenors Unlimited at Customs House

A South Shields choir will get the chance to perform on stage with an internationally acclaimed trio.

The highly successful Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’, will be performing at the Customs House next month, where they will be supported by local choir Custom Voices.

The singers will be in the borough as part of their nation-wide tour in their new show, ‘From Venice to Vegas’.

They have performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

Community choir Custom Voices was formed in 2000, following a six-week ‘Find Your Voice’ course led by musical director Sharon Durant.

Since then, it has grown in numbers and strength and performs at festivals and local events.

Sharon said: “We are thrilled to be joining Tenors Unlimited at Customs House – it will be a fantastic experience for all the choir members.”

For over ten years, Scott Ciscon, Paul Martin and Jem Sharples have entertained audiences throughout the world as Tenors Unlimited.

Using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre, they bring their own blend of wit, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

Tenors Unlimited performed at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and at Wembley Stadium for an FA Cup final.

Their repertoire includes the ever popular classics La Donna E Mobile, The Pearl Fishers Duet and Nessun Dorma.

The concert is on Saturday, October 1, at 7.30pm, and for tickets visit www.customshouse.co.uk