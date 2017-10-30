Sting announces month-long run of shipbuilding epic in North East

Sting has announced he will bring a new production of his The Last Ship to his native North East next year ahead of a national tour.

Inspired by the demise of the shipyards and Sting’s childhood growing up in Wallsend, the show will star Jimmy Nail for its four week run at Newcastle’s Northern Stage.

Running from March 12 to April 7, the production, which was initially inspired by Sting’s 1991 album The Soul Cages, will then embark on a UK and Ireland tour.

With original music and lyrics by Sting, The Last Ship tells the story of Gideon Fletcher who returns home after seventeen years at sea. Tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which Wallsend has always revolved, is closing and no-one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces.

The show is directed by Lorne Campbell, the artistic director of Northern Stage, with set design by the Tony Award-winning 59 Productions.

As well as original music, The Last Ship also features some of Sting’s best-loved songs including Island of Souls, All This Time and When We Dance.

Sting and Jimmy Nail

•Tickets start at £10 and will go on sale to members on November 2 and on general sale on November 9 from www.northernstage.co.uk or Tel. 0191 230 5151