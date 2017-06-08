Theatre announcement: Prince musical to play Sunderland Empire

The music of the late great Prince will be celebrated in a new musical coming to Sunderland Empire.

It’s been announced that Purple Rain will run at the High Street West venue from July 2-7 as part of a nationwide tour.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 16, for the new musical which pays homage to the American star who died last year.

Directed by Gary Lloyd, director of hit production Thriller Live, Purple Rain will be a journey through Prince’s entire career.

Presented by West End producers, Adam Spiegel and Mark Goucher, with Claire-Bridget Kenwright, Purple Rain will tour the UK from February 2018, with a date at Sunderland Empire for one week only.

Prince revolutionised the music world with his inimitable funk and soul driven style. He exploded the boundaries of music and created some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century including Raspberry Beret, Kiss, When Doves Cry, Little Red Corvette, 1999, Purple Rain, Alphabet Street, U Got The Look and many more.

A 26-strong group of musicians, singers and dancers will bring Prince’s music to life for an evening that showcases his songwriting genius and pays homage to his imagination and showmanship.

Director Gary Lloyd said: “Prince’s music and constant reinvention is legendary, so to get the opportunity to bring that and all his colourful characters to the theatrical stage is a dream. There is also a real appetite for live music shows that showcase the musicians as part of the performance. Prince was all about this. “Prince was a consummate, theatrical artist, but in our show his music is the star. There will be so much for audiences to enjoy whether they’re fans of musical theatre, Prince, or both. Purple Rain is a fast-paced, music lover’s night out that will tease, surprise and excite audiences in the same way he did.”

Casting, including star guests, and further tour dates will be announced in due course.

•Tickets for Purple Rain at Sunderland Empire will go on sale from June 16 in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.