Theatre company set to stage cut-throat production

A theatre company is gearing up for a production - and some cut throat competition.

Jarrow Musical Theatre Company present Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street from Wednesday, May to Saturday at Jarrow Hub in Cambrian Street.

The cast of Sweeney Todd

It’s running at the same time as The Westovians Amateur Dramatics Society take to the stage of the Pier Pavilion, South Shields, to perform the stage version of the story.

A spokesman for Jarrow Musical Theatre Company said: “This brilliant bloodthirsty blockbuster is a tale of revenge. Sweeney Todd vows to seek revenge on the evil Judge Turpin who was responsible for his exile.

“Assisted in his plans by Mrs Lovett who relishes a fresh supply of meat for her pies.

“Our production is produced by Michelle Coulson and Musical Director Freda Carney.”

The cast comprises of Sweeney Todd - Darren Lynton, Mrs Lovett - Lana Wood, Tobias - Sam J Scott, Anthony Hope - Joseph Coulson, Joanna- Lucy McCabe, Judge Turpin - Alan Tompkin, Beadle Bamford - David Bruce, Pirelli - Chris Perry and Beggar Woman - Danielle Roche.

Performance will be held from Wednesday to Friday at 7pm and on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are £10 and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/jarrowmusical theatre company or via ticket hotline 0191422506.

A scene from Sweeney Todd