Tickets for three Sunderland Empire shows up for grabs

Beat the January Blues with a trio of one night shows at Sunderland Empire – and you could be there for free!

As a host of music tribute shows get set to hit the Sunderland Empire stage this month, we’ve teamed up with the theatre to offer a pair of tickets to each.

Alan Mosca from the Sensational 60s Experience

Competition entrants can choose whether they would like to see The Simon and Garfunkel Story on January 23, The Sensational 60’s Experience on January 26 or ABBA Mania on January 28.

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a sold out UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is back with a date at Sunderland Empire.

Featuring seasoned West End leading man Greg Clarke and a full cast of talented actor-musicians, the performance takes you back through the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960’s photos and film footage, whilst a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and more.

Later that week, The Sensational 60’s Experience welcomes seven legendary names as they take to the stage and deliver a night which brings back hits of yesteryear.

It stars The Merseybeats (I Think Of You, Wishing and Hoping, Don’t Turn Around and Sorrow); Chris Farlowe, whose hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags, Let The Heartaches Begin, Reach Out I’ll Be There, and The Swinging Blue Jeans who had hits with Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Good Golly Miss Molly and Don’t Make Me Over, led by Alan Lovell. Peter Oakman continues with the band to this day along with Jeff Bannister and Graham Hollingworth.

The trip down memory lane also features The Fortunes, The Ivy League and The New Amen Corner.

The performance is hosted by Alan Mosca from Freddie & The Dreamers.

Next up, ABBA Mania will take to the stage on January 28. The tribute production, hailed as one of the most popular on the circuit, brings back memories of when ABBA ruled the airwaves with favourites including: Mamma Mia, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper and many more.

l Tickets for all shows are available from the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.

