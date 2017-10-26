Win three family passes to see Michelle Heaton in panto

Michelle Heaton is returning to her native North East this Christmas as the Wicked Queen in a classic family panto – and you could be there for free.

We have three family passes to give away, worth £79 each, to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle.

The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Recently, Michelle has gone back to touring not just with Liberty X, who shot to fame in Popstars the TV show in 2001, but also with Atomic Kitten internationally.

She stepped into the shoes of Liz McClarnon for a recent tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As well as Michelle, who’s set to perform a Liberty X song or two, the panto will feature Danny Posthill.

The comedian and impressionist, who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, will be starring as Dame Dotty Donut.

He’ll be bringing with him his array of impressions, which include celebrities such as Jimmy Carr, Donald Trump, Ant & Dec, Lee Evans, Sarah Millican, Michael McIntyre and Keith Lemon.

Joining Danny and Michelle is Matt Pagan, a Britain’s Got Talent winner from 2014.

Matt, who is part of singing group Collabro, has just finished supporting Cliff Richard on a UK tour.

However, before taking on the role of panto Prince, Collabro have their own headline tour which finishes on December 2.

Matt will then be flying straight back to Newcastle to star in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Families can expect to hear singing from Matt and the rest of the cast, including much-loved songs Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work from the Snow White movie.

Geordie comics Charlie Richmond and Lewis Denny will also both be returning to the theatre this year as the comedy characters Muddles and Herman the Henchman.

The leading lady is played by Robyn McEnaney, a local singing star who won the theatre’s search to find the perfect Snow White from the North East.

No stranger to playing a fairy tale Princess, Robyn recently worked at Disneyland as Cinderella proving that she is more than qualified to take on the role.

•Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is at Tyne Theatre and Opera House from December 8-31.

Tickets are priced £14-£22. Family tickets are £79 (stalls and grand circle only, not available Christmas Eve).

For more details visit the theatre’s website at http://tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

•To be in with a chance of winning one of three family passes answer this question: In which band did Michelle Heaton rise to fame?

a) Liberty X

b) Liberty S

c) Liberty T.

Send your answer and contact details on a postcard to Panto Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA

Alternatively, you can email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

The closing date is Wednesday, November 2.

The winners will be sent a list of selected dates for the panto, from which they can choose to redeem their pass.