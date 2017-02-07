WIN: Tickets to see Pride and Prejudice this Valentine’s night

One of Jane Austen’s most romantic comedy novels is coming to the North East stage this Valentine’s - and you could be there for free.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away to see Pride and Prejudice at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal on February 14.

As the Bennet sisters haplessly search for love it is Mr Darcy who unwittingly finds his match when the acclaimed production of the classic novel returns to the theatre from February 14-18.

The cast will feature Matthew Kelly as Mr Bennet, Felicity Montagu as Mrs Bennet, Tafline Steen as Elizabeth Bennet, Benjamin Dilloway as Mr Darcy and Doña Croll as Lady Catherine De Bourgh.

One of the most universally loved and quintessentially English novels of all time, Pride and Prejudice was first published in 1813, and has remained one of the most popular novels in English literature, selling over 20 million copies and spawning numerous adaptations, most notably the 1940 film starring Laurence Olivier and the 1995 BBC adaptation starring Colin Firth.

Matthew Kelly has appeared several times in the West End, as the original Stanley in Funny Peculiar, in Waiting For Godot with Ian McKellen and Roger Rees, Tim Firth’s play Sign of the Times, the musical Lend Me A Tenor! and as Lennie in the Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s production of Of Mice and Men at the Savoy Theatre where his performance won him the Olivier Award for Best Actor.

Felicity Montagu – best known for playing long-suffering PA Lynn in the TV series I’m Alan Partridge and the 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa ­– is to play Mrs Bennet who, alongside her husband, sees the perfect opportunity to improve her family’s social standing when the wealthy Mr. Bingley and his eligible friend Mr Darcy move to the neighbourhood. But while Bingley takes an immediate liking to their eldest daughter Jane, the dismissive Darcy instantly clashes with the Bennet’s headstrong second daughter, Elizabeth.

•Pride and Prejudice plays at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday, February 14-18. Tickets are available from £14.50 and can be purchased from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21 (calls cost 7ppm plus your phone company’s access charge) or book online at www.theatreroyal.co.uk.

•To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Pride and Prejudice on February 14 answer this question? Who played Mr Darcy in the 1995 BBC adaptation?

A) Colin Firth

B) Hugh Grant

C) Ioan Gruffudd

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on February 13. The winners will be notified on February 13 so make sure to include your day time contact number.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is offered as stated on the specified date and is non-transferable and no cash alternative will be available. Each prize package includes two tickets for Pride and Prejudice on February 14 2017 at 7.30pm (the tickets are not valid for any other performance).