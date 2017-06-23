Win: Two pairs of tickets to Jane Eyre, Theatre Royal Newcastle

An inventive take on one of the greatest novels of all time is coming to Newcastle Theatre Royal – and you could be there for free.

We have two pairs of tickets to give away for the opening night of Jane Eyre’s run at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal, which takes place from July 3 to 8.

JANE EYRE UK Tour 2017Royal National Theatre

One hundred and seventy years after Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece was first published, this production of Jane Eyre is a new collaboration between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic, where it recently played to sold-out houses.

It tells of one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment. From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, Jane Eyre’s spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head-on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart.

Director Sally Cookson said: “Adapting a novel for the stage is a challenging prospect – especially when that novel is cited as many people’s favourite of all time.

“It is always daunting when you’re working on a story which everyone knows so well, because you want to surprise and maybe challenge people’s expectations, without losing any of the things which make them like the story in the first place.

“I didn’t actually read the novel until I was in my early 20s and I remember thinking while I read it, ‘this is a clarion cry for equal opportunities for women, not a story about a passive female who will do anything for her hunky boss’.

“I was struck by how modern Jane seemed – her spirit and strong will, her peculiar and brilliant mind striving for personal freedom to be who she is.”

•Tickets can be bought from the Theatre Royal Box Office on 08448 11 21 21.

•We have two pairs of tickets to give away for Jane Eyre at Theatre Royal Newcastle on Monday, July 3 at 7pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who wrote Jane Eyre?

Email your answer and your contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. Or, send your answer and contact details on a postcard to Jane Eyre Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA by June 30.