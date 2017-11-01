Young actor returns home to South Shields to star in one-man play

A talented young actor is set to play a leading role in his home town next week.

Andrew Finnigan, 21, from South Shields, is starring in one-man musical comedy Drip.

The performance will take place at the Customs House.

The world premiere of the play will take place in Hull tonight.

Andrew and the rest of the cast will bring the show to The Customs House – where he honed his skills – next Wednesday for an intimate performance in the Mill Dam theatre’s bar and bistro, The Green Room.

Andrew, who joined The Customs House Youth Theatre in 2012, plays 15-year-old Liam, an optimistic teenager who signs up to Hull’s first ever synchronised swimming team, even though he can’t swim.

He said: “The Customs House has played such a big part in my career as an actor, so I’m so pleased we’re bringing Drip along.

The Customs House has played such a big part in my career as an actor, so I’m so pleased we’re bringing Drip along Andrew Finnigan

“And in such an unconventional performance space like The Green Room, I think it’ll honestly be a real treat.”

The show has been written for young adults, and tells a story of pride, friendship and being a gay teenager in Hull.

It was created with and for young people in Hull through the Script Club project, in which a playwright works in their local community to write a new play.

Andrew, who remains involved in the Customs House Youth Theatre as assistant director, also trained at the Theatre Royal in Newcastle as part of its Project A scheme.

His theatre credits include The Fifteen Streets (The Customs House), Scrapbook (Live Theatre, Newcastle) and Broken Biscuits (Live Theatre/Paines Plough and UK tour).

Fiona Martin, deputy director of learning and participation at the Customs House, who runs the Customs House Youth Theatre, said: “We are really proud of Andrew and delighted that he’s bringing Drip to his home theatre.

“He’s very talented and I’m sure this will be the start of an excellent career.”

Drip is produced in partnership with Boundless Theatre and funded by Hull City Council, Hull UK City of Culture 2017 and Arts Council England.

It runs from November 1 to 10, including two nights at Hull Truck Theatre.

Tickets for Drip at the Customs House next Wednesday are £6 each, or two for £10, and are available from the Customs House box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.